iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,715.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.35. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

