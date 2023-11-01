Atria Investments Inc Has $7.44 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $471.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $553.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.19.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

