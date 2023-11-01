Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GS opened at $303.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

