Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO stock opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.93. The firm has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.