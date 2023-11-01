iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

