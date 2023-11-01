U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its position in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

