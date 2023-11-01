U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,281 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

