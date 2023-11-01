Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

