O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $930.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.88.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

