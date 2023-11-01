Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $309.19 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.54.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

