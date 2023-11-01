Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

