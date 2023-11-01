Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 5.8% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

XOM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

