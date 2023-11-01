Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.4% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NYSE GPN opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,802.1% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 384,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 376,197 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

