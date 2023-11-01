abrdn plc Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $60,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.



