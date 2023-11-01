abrdn plc Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.29% of W.W. Grainger worth $113,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $730.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $702.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.31.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

