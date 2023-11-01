International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

