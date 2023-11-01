Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $553.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $525.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

