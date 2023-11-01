Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

AMD opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,922.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

