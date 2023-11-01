Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 747 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,804 shares of company stock worth $17,730,712. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $255.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

