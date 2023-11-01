Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,576 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

