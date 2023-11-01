Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

