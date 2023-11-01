Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 194.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

