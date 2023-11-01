Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 670,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,974,000 after acquiring an additional 152,999 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.