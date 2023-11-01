Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total transaction of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,357,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265. Insiders own 18.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Arista Networks Stock Up 14.0 %

NYSE ANET opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

