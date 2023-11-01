Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,132 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

