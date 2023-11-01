Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

