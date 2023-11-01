Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 148 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.92. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.