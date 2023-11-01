Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

HDB opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $71.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

