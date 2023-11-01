Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,977 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

