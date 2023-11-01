Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 112,220 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 576.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,220 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.