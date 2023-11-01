Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 16,628 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after buying an additional 404,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,274,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.