U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,864 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $1,253,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

