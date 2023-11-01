Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 456,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

