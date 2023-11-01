Choreo LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

