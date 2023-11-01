U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,208,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.