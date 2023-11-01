41,094 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.