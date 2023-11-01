U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

