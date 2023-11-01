Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 674,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

