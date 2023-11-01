Atria Investments Inc Purchases 59,184 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,184 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

