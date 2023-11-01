Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 6,277 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,146 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

