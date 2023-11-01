Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $303.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

