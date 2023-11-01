Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

