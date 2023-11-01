D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,306,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,360.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 636,431 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HMC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

