Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

