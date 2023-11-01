abrdn plc Sells 35,214 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,214 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $612.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $657.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

