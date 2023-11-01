abrdn plc Purchases 18,753 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of Realty Income worth $65,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

