Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,308,000 after acquiring an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.