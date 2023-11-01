Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.16. The stock has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.13 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

