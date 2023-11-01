Savant Capital LLC Buys 426 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.10 and its 200 day moving average is $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

