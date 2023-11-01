CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,132 shares of company stock worth $10,294,272 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.